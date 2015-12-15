Sandusky School Board Addresses Staff Changes, Budget at March Meeting

SANDUSKY, MI – The Sandusky Community Schools Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 18th, 2024. Key actions included the acceptance of two staff resignations, an updated budget amendment, and approval of technology plan bidding.

The Board accepted the rather shocking resignations of high school football coach Craig Jacobson and high school custodian Karla Hazen. Additionally, they approved extending the district’s contract with ESS (Willsub), a substitute staffing provider.

The Board approved a budget amendment for the 2023-2024 school year. They also greenlit the E-Rate bid process as part of the district’s five-year technology plan. This process is related to securing funding for technology-related projects and infrastructure.

Multiple NEOLA policy updates gained final approval from the Board, covering areas like staff evaluations, technology use, and information security.

Sandusky Jr/Sr High School Principal Ryan Palmer recognized several students, staff, and a teacher for their outstanding contributions. The next regular Board of Education meeting is scheduled for April 15th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sandusky High School cafeteria.

