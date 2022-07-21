PARTING SHOT 7-20-2022 EDITION

OFF TO THE RACES: Racing sailboats sometimes use a special type of foresail that starts at the bow and extends past the mast, can you name it? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: incredibly bad aim: Someone with incredibly bad aim is said to be unable to hit the broadside of what object? ANSWER: A barn. Sue Cook was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.