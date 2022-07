The Sandusky 12U Boys were tournament champions at the Capac All Star Tournament held this past weekend at Capac Schools. The boys went 4-1, outscoring their opponents 50-14 in five games over the weekend. Front (l-r): Jackson Wendling, Carter Bush, Blake Bowerman, Hunter Bush, Charles Jones and Leeland (Max) Davidson. Middle (l-r): Blake Oswald, Carter Schell, Joseph Rich, Nathaniel Tovar, Brandon Shampo and Mason Anderson. Back (l-r): Coaches Dan Rich, Ben Jones and Nick Bowerman.

The Sandusky 12U Girls were undefeated in Capac and brought home a first place trophy from the invitational tournament last weekend. Pictured front row l-r: Sydney Delong, Cora Arbaugh, Ella Long, Karleigh Trowhill and Taylor Tank. Back row: Coach Troy Tank, Felicity Pohl, Hannah Webb, Laura Maedel, Emily Tank, Asst. Coach Chris Dunn, Paige Dunn, Joylynn Bannister and Coach Jeff Tank.