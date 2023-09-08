Tribune Recorder Leader

Parting Shot 8-09-2023 Edition

Tribune Recorder Leader

Stampede! The horses pictured above are stampeding, what other animals are famous for stampeding?
If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.
Last week’s question: logjam : What is the name for pieces of wood that are floating or wash up on the beach?
ANSWER: Driftwood. Taylor Mock was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

