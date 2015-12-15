Pavlovics Named Friend of Youth

Deckerville Community Schools is pleased to honor Christi Pavlovics as this year’s recipient of the “Friend of Youth” award. She has dedicated her entire adult professional life (27 years) to improving the intellects of the students in her academic classroom and the minds and bodies of the student athletes on the teams she has coached. As a teacher of Language Arts, Social Studies, and Psychology, as well as the coordinator of the DHS K-12 yearbooks, she has always had young adults front and center in her life. As a teacher and coach, she always challenges her students in class and on the playing field to be better today than they were yesterday, and to be better tomorrow and in the future than they ever thought possible. She feels that learning and improving is a lifelong pursuit and to never quit!

Deckerville Community Schools would like to thank Christi for her generous support shown to the students throughout the years.

