Deckerville Drops to Beach

Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

Even though Deckerville had two players in double figures against Harbor Beach, it wasn’t enough for a victory, as the Pirates took the win, 57-47.

The Eagles led by 3 after the first quarter, 12-9, with Brady Sharbowski and Connor Palmer both getting 4 points, and Logan Martin and Hunter Garza 2 apiece. Harbor Beach took a big lead in the second quarter, scoring 19 points, with its defense stopping Deckerville, only allowing 2 baskets – one from Derek Osborne and the other from Kris Kosal. Harbor Beach added 20 more in the third quarter, Deckerville 15 for a ‘Beach lead, 48-31 lead. Derek Osborne had two 3-pointers, Connor Palmer 4, Logan Martin and Hunter Garza 2 each, and Brady Sharbowski, 1.

Deckerville kept battling, but the second quarter deficit was too much for them to overcome – they scored 16 points in the fourth, holding the Pirates to 9. Derek Osborne scored 10 of the 16 points, with Connor Palmer adding 4 and Corbin Sharbowski, 2.

The boys are in district action this week in Caseville.