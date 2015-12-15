Peck Names Top Students

Peck Schools are proud to announce their valedictorian and salutatorian.

Lauren Eager, Valedictorian

Lauren Eager is the daughter of Jeffrey and Corinne Eager, and the Valedictorian of the graduating Class of 2024 at Peck High School. She will be graduating with a 4.0 grade point average.

Lauren is a member of her church’s youth group and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also a volunteer Goalie Coach at Colleen J. Howe Arena during her spare time.

Lauren has earned many scholastic achievements in the classroom, including the Algebra II award, the Computer Literacy award, the Art I award, and the English III award. She has also been awarded the Principal’s Award and has won first place and third place at the local First Impressions contest.

Lauren is a dedicated athlete, playing hockey, softball, track, and cross-country during her high school career. She was the captain of her hockey, softball, and cross-country teams.

Following her graduation from Peck High School, Lauren plans to attend Northern Michigan University where she will continue to play hockey and double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree, she intends to pursue a career in law enforcement or related field.



Braden Hilliker, Salutatorian

Braden Hilliker is the son of Misty and the late Jeff Hilliker. He is the Salutatorian of the class of 2024 at Peck High School. Braden accumulated a grade point average of 3.98 during his high school career and is the senior class treasurer.

Braden has competed on the varsity football team and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has served as a tech assistant for all four years of high school. Braden has earned many awards during his time at Peck High School including Geometry, English, Science, History and Algebra II.

After graduation, Braden plans to enter the workforce.