Saluting our Veterans

In honor of the sacrifices of our armed services, the Tribune Recorder Leader collected tales from service members (present and former) and we have published them here for all to read. Thank you veterans.

Army Specialist 5th Class Rick Pangburn

Rick Pangburn

Branch: Army, Rank: Specialist 5th Class (E-5)

Rick received a draft notice, enlisted September 17, 1971, at the age of 18. He served six years.

Where served: State Side – Basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

What are your feelings about the time you served? Not overjoyed at the time, left for basics December 26. Looking back – it was the best thing that could have happened. Small town kid – first time away for any length of time. First jet plane flight. Forced to grow up very quickly. Learned self-confidence and how important teamwork and trust were.

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny? When Vets get together, stories naturally start flowing. I just tell them that I personally caused more pain and suffering than any of them did – I was an Army cook!

Can you tell a little about after you were out? Family? Work? Etc.? Retired, married 43 years, three kids, beautiful granddaughters. Very thankful now that returning Vets are treated with gratitude and the respect they deserve.

Navy E6 Edward G. Herron

Edward G. Herron

Branch: US Navy, Rank: E6 (QMI)

Edward enlisted in 1954, at the age of 17. He served eight years.

Where served: Far East – Japan, Philippines, Korea

What are your feelings about the time you served? Best years of my youth.

Can you tell a little bit about after you were out? Family? Work? Etc.? Married at 25 – two years remaining in service. Have four kids. Worked numerous jobs – owned and operated Beagio’s Pizza in Marlette for 50 plus years, along with farming.

Army E-4 Kenneth McCoy

Kenneth McCoy

Branch: Army, Rank: E-4

Kenneth enlisted in 1987, at the age of 18. He served four years.

Where served: Ft. Dix, NJ; Ft. Huachuca, AZ; Ft. Monmouth, NJ

What are your feelings about the time you served? Proud to serve my country.

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny? Joined the army to see the world, and saw a lot of New Jersey.

Andrew Clark, Marines

Andrew Clark

Branch: Marines

Andrew enlisted as a senior in high school in 2014. He is currently serving in North Carolina, but has been deployed.

Stephen E. Prichard (No picture submitted)

Branch: U.S.A.F., Rank: E4.

Michael enlisted in 1971, at the age of 18. He served for four years. Stephen served all over T.D.Y. Nuclear Flightline security, Nuclear Security Chief, Storage Aerons worldwide.

What are your feelings about the time you served? “Never trusted Nixon. Everything else was just fine.”

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work?, etc.? “Became a Forest Ranger at the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Made nature trails in the mountain and did many things after that.”

Allen M. Silver, Army E4

Allen M. Silver

Branch: U.S. Army, Rank: E4.

Allen enlisted November 13, 1966, at 17 years old. He served 2 years, 7 months & 3 days. Allen served in Korea in 1967-1968 and Vietnam in 1968-1969.

What are your feelings about the time you served? “Good. I had good jobs.”

Any stories you’d like to tell? “I drove Jeep for Commander in Korea. In Vietnam I lived in the Jungle 24/7.”

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work?, etc.? “I got out at 19 years old. Got married at 20 and still married 52 years later. have two kids, three grandkids, three great-grandkids.”

John Herman, Lieutenant, Navy

John Herman

Branch: U.S. Navy, Rank: Lt.

John enlisted in 1986, at the age of 17, as an officer. He became an officer in 2002. He served 27 years – on the USS Saratoga, USS Enterprise, HSL -40, VAQ-134, US Strategic Command, Defense Intelligence Agency

What are your feelings about the time you served? I proudly served. I have worked with some true heroes and some made the ultimate sacrifice. I would do it all over again if I could.

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny? I have so many stories – of the places I visited, people I met. Many great memories of foreign port visits with some great shipmates. It’s best I keep the stories to telling them in person.

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work? etc? I retired in 2013 and have returned to my hometown, Marlette. Having the choice to live all over the United States and travel abroad, I learned there’s no place like home.

Michael Strickler, Sergeant, Air Force

Michael Strickler

Branch: U.S. Air Force, Rank: Sergeant.

Michael enlisted in 1972, at the age of 19. He served for four years in Thailand.

What are your feelings about the time you served? “Made a lot of friends, would recommend joining the Air Force to anyone.”

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny? President Nixon thanked me and shook my hand.

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work?, etc.? “Had a big party and a big dinner with family and friends. Made me very happy. I was grateful to be home with my wife and kids. Became a truck driver after the Air Force.”

Gerald M. Willer, YN3rd Class, Navy

Gerald M. Willer

Branch: U.S. Navy, Rank: YN3rd Class. Gerald enlisted in 1965, at 21 years old. He served four years. Gerald served on USS Princeton LPH5, Naval Support Activity Detachment, Cinclantflt Norfolk, Virginia.

What are your feelings about the time you served? “It was just the time I had to do it, time to serve my country.”

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny “Eight days after I got out of service, I got into another institution with no discharge date.. It’s called marriage, 52 years.”

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work?, etc.? “My wife is a teacher. I was in sales. Three children. I enjoy sports, I played ice hockey until I was 40. My wife said there wasn’t enough life insurances, so I took up golf.”

Frank Wilson Nedock, Lieutenant, Army

Frank Wilson Nedock

Branch: U.S. Army, Rank: Lieutenant. Frank enlisted in 1966 at the age of 20. He served 16 years at Fort Bliss, Elpaso, TX and Panama Northern State of Columbia.

What are your feelings about the time you served? “Thoroughly enjoyed.”

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny “Army put me through dental school.”

Can you tell a little about life after you got out? Family? Work?, etc.? “After I got out, I worked for Dr. Daniels in Pontiac for four years. After that I started my own practice for 26 years. I had two children while I served and one after I got out.”

Jeffery Lyall, Petty Officer 3rd Class, Navy

Jeffery Lyall

Branch: U.S. Navy, Rank: Petty Officer 3rd Class

Jeffery enlisted in 1968, at the age of 18 – in the reserves, and age 19 active duty.

Where served? Off of Vietnam on a hospital ship. We cruised off the coast and took aboard casualties and ill soldiers and Marines, mostly brought by helicopter. Went back to Vietnam on a fleet oiler. The oiler refueled other ships while underway at sea. They even refueled aircraft carriers while they were launching planes. Sometimes they would fuel two ships at one time, one on either side.

What are your feelings about the time you served? Good, saw many places I would never had gone. Met many people, a few I still have contact with. Learned a lot.

Any stories you’d like to tell, could be funny? Spent several days fueling US ships that were observing a Soviet missile test. They would top them off with fuel everyday, and Soviet ships would follow them and observe us refueling them. The sea off USSR and the Aleutian Islands was very cold, which made the ventilation ari in the engine room so much colder than the tropical air off Vietnam.

Can you tell a little about after you were out? Family? Work? Etc.? Returned to work at Sears. Married junior high school sweetheart in 1973. Went to work at Detroit Water Dept., retired from there after 30 years. Moved to Port Sanilac in 1985.