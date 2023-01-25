Sandusky Beats Marlette at Home; Extends Streak to Seven Games

The Sandusky Lady Wolves hosted the Marlette Lady Red Raiders at home last Thursday for a matchup with league implications. Marlette took the lead 11-8 in the first quarter, but the game was all Sandusky after that. The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Red Raiders 30-16 for the remainder of the contest, to take the win 38-27. The Sandusky Lady Wolves took over sole possession of the top spot in the Greater Thumb East Conference after besting Marlette. “Marlette is a very good team and they came out and strong and punched us right in the face the first quarter but our girls kept battling and were able to take a 2 point lead at half time and never trailed again.” Said Sandusky Head Coach Al Demott, adding “We don’t match up well with Marlette inside but our girls worked their tails off on both ends of the floor.” Morgan Taege led all scorers in the game with 18 points, 5 steals, three assists and three rebounds. Brooke Jansen added 6 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. Ally Jansen had 3 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Grace Guibord added 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Helena Long rounded out the scoresheet with 4 points and 4 rebound.

The Lady Red Raiders were led by Gabby Martinez, who finished the game with 8 points, 8 rebounds, a block and a steal. Ciatilyn Keys added 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in the loss. Hollie Hartwell had 4 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Olivia Findlay had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Adi Ruggles added 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lily Lemanski had 2 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal.

The Lady Wolves improve to 11-2 overall with a perfect 4-0 record in the GTC East after beating Marlette. The Lady Wolves took on Brown City Tuesday night in Sandusky, results were unavailable as of press time.

The Lady Red Raiders slide to 8-4 (2-1) after the loss to Sandusky, and looked to bounce back when they took on Ubly at home Tuesday night. Results were unavailable as of press time.