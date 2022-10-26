Sandusky Caps Season off with Home Victory

Sandusky hosted the USA Patriots for the final home game of the season and the annual Veteran’s appreciation game last Friday. Members of the armed forces from all around the area gathered at center field and saluted the flag during the national anthem. Sandusky staff, as well as students from the football team and marching band, quickly formed a line to shake hands with the veterans to thank them for their service as they exited the field. The names and service records of veterans in attendance were read aloud throughout the game.

Sandusky wanted to put on a good show for the veterans and got off to an early start with a touchdown in the first quarter by Kyle Guibord. USA answered in the second quarter with a score but then it was off to the races for Sandusky. Carter Krause ran one in from 19 yards out, and Jackson Reinke followed suit shortly after with a 73 yard breakaway touchdown, both two point conversions were good. Daniel Tovar capped things off in the first half with another score for Sandusky off of a 60 yard interception return. Sandusky led the game 28-6 at the half.

Carter Krause scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter and the two point conversion is good to bring the score to 36-6. Carter Krause scored his third touchdown for the night in the fourth quarter to seal out the victory. USA would rally for 14 points of their own in the fourth but Sandusky’s scoring onslaught was too much for the Patriots. Sandusky won the game 44-20.