The Oehrlein Dancers performed at the Outdoor Adventure Domes in Gaylord and Davison for Oktoberfest Celebrations on Saturday, October 22. It was a beautiful autumn day and the dancers performed German American dances, selections of the season, and included audience participation.

The Performers from the Davison show from left to right: Kailiana Smith, Brendalynn Aldis, Lindsey Pierce, Noah Radatz, Shelby Blehm, Sophia Grzenia and Gianna Steele.