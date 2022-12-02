Sandusky Christmas Weekend Events

November 29 – December 1

Virtual Gingerbread Contest. Send in a photo of your gingerbread creations to Sandusky Recreation on Facebook. Voting will take place on Facebook.

December 1 – December 17

Business Decorating Contest. All businesses will be pictured on the Chamber page. All likes and shares on the original post equals one vote. Business with the most votes will be given a trophy.

BUTTONS: Will be available Friday at the carnival and tree lighting. You may also stop in at City Hall to pick one up.

SNOWFLAKES: Wooden snowflake ornaments will be available for purchase at City Hall for $5 each, Child’s name will be neatly written on it for Santa to give them at Candy Cane Lane and will be available for pickup at City Hall the following week if unable to attend Candy Cane Lane.

Friday, December 2

Gazebo Opens, Court House Lawn, enjoy Christmas music and walk thru the luminary walk, 5:00 p.m.

Food Trucks by the Court House Lawn

Tree Lighting Ceremony, Court House Lawn-no charge, 7:00 p.m.

Gingerbread House Contest Winners announced following tree ceremony

Luminary Bags may be purchased for $1 in memory of or in honor of a loved one, stop in at City Hall or The Traveler prior to the event to get yours. Bags may also be purchased the night of.

Saturday, December 3

Cardio for a Cause, Taylor Hutchinson Fitness, 45-minute workout, $10 donation, 10:00 a.m.

Santa, Tri County Equipment, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Stonegate Village’s 1st Merry Christmas Shoppe, everything under $5. Vendors with homemade arts, crafts, candles, baked goods and more. Gift wrapping station will also be available. 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. County Christmas Craft & Vendor Show, Sandusky Elem, $1.00 admission, SHS Band sponsored, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Christmas Movie, Firebird Theater, no charge sponsored by the S.A.V.E. Council, 11:00 a.m.

Open Skate, Collen J. Howe Arena, $5 admission and $2 skate rental, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Candy Cane Lane, City Hall, no charge, sponsored by the Custer Masonic Lodge #393, bring the kids to come see Santa and tell him their Christmas Wishes, bring your camera to capture the moment, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Parade Line Up and Hospitality Room, Sandusky High School, 4:00 p.m.-6:45 p.m.

Hot Cocoa, The Well, no charge, 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Candy Canes, Lincoln St. & S. Elk St, no charge, sponsored by Bikers for Christ, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Food and hot beverages available at Fire Department, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Live Nativity Scene, Town & County Vet Clinic, no charge, dusk

Hot Cocoa, Custer Masonic Lodge #393, S. Elk, no charge, 6:00 p.m.

4-H Booth, S. Elk, 7:00 p.m.

Popcorn, LK Insurance, S. Elk, no charge, 7:00 p.m.

Lighted Implement Parade, 7:00 p.m. Contact City Hall for parade registration and for handicap parking passes

Sunday, December 4

Open Skate, Collen J. Howe Arena, $5 admission and $2 skate rental, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.