Saturday morning, Sandusky Recreation held its annual parade to kick-off the Summer baseball, teeball and softball seasons. The parade started at Maple Valley, and finished up at Doerr Field. Athletes from Rec League teams as well as Sandusky’s Varsity teams participated in the parade.

Winston, the new Sandusky mascot was one of the many the participants in the parade held Saturday morning. Winston seemed to be enjoying all of the attention that he was getting from parade goers.