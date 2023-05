Jeff Lyall (right) representing Port Sanilac Post 8872, donated $1,000.00 to go towards the purchase a merry-go-round at Veterans Park in Deckerville. Village President Don Murdock (left) accepted the donation last Friday.

Jeff Lyall, Adjutant of Port Sanilac Post 8872 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars presenting a check for $150 to Tammy Massman of the Village of Port Sanilac to support the July 4th fireworks.