Memorial Day Cemetery Service Schedule
On Monday, May 29, 2023, the members of Port Sanilac Veterans of Foreign Wars of America Post 8872 will be conducting Memorial Day services at local cemeteries on the following schedule:
9:00 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery
9:15 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery
9:30 a.m. at St. John Cemetery
10:00 a.m. at Washington Cemetery
10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery (M-46)
11:00 a.m. at Port Sanilac Cemetery
10:00 a.m. at Downing Cemetery, will include Deckerville School Band, American Legion and Deckerville Fire Department. Guest Speaker: Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski
Hillside Cemetery 1:00 p.m.
The Marlette VFW will meet at the hall at 6:30 a.m., on Monday morning, May 29, and proceed to the cemeteries. At 11:00 a.m., they will march from Industrial Street by the stoplight at the south end of town to the cemetery. Southbound traffic will be stopped while northbound will remain open.
Sandusky 9:00 a.m. Courthouse Lawn
Greenwood Cemetery 10:00 a.m.
Mooretown Cemetery 11:00 a.m.
All citizens are encouraged to attend these remembrance ceremonies for our departed veterans