Memorial Day Cemetery Service Schedule

On Monday, May 29, 2023, the members of Port Sanilac Veterans of Foreign Wars of America Post 8872 will be conducting Memorial Day services at local cemeteries on the following schedule:

9:00 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery

9:15 a.m. at Ridge Cemetery

9:30 a.m. at St. John Cemetery

10:00 a.m. at Washington Cemetery

10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery (M-46)

11:00 a.m. at Port Sanilac Cemetery

10:00 a.m. at Downing Cemetery, will include Deckerville School Band, American Legion and Deckerville Fire Department. Guest Speaker: Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski

Hillside Cemetery 1:00 p.m.

The Marlette VFW will meet at the hall at 6:30 a.m., on Monday morning, May 29, and proceed to the cemeteries. At 11:00 a.m., they will march from Industrial Street by the stoplight at the south end of town to the cemetery. Southbound traffic will be stopped while northbound will remain open.

Sandusky 9:00 a.m. Courthouse Lawn

Greenwood Cemetery 10:00 a.m.

Mooretown Cemetery 11:00 a.m.

All citizens are encouraged to attend these remembrance ceremonies for our departed veterans