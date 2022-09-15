Sandusky Wins at Home

The Sandusky football team got on the winning side of things, when they defeated Memphis at home, 52-14.

Memphis was no match for Sandusky; they were held scoreless in the first two quarters behind the defense of the red and black. Quarter scores: Sandusky: 16-16-14-6; Memphis: 0-0-7-7.

Sandusky’s touchdowns in the first quarter were from a Wyatt Heberling 5-yard run (Carter Krause 2-pt. run for the conversion) and a Kyle Guibord 48-yard punt return (Wyatt Heberling conversion run good). In the second quarter, Carter Krause scored both touchdowns, on a 38-yard run and an 11-yard run (conversions by Brenden Long and Tyler Franzel good). Sandusky scored twice more in the third quarter before Memphis got on board. Sandusky scored on a fumble return, with Kyle Guibord running the ball in (conversion failed) and Tyler Franzel on a 31-yard run (Danny Tovar 2-point conversion pass good). Chase Green had a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter for the final Sandusky points, with a 34-yard run (conversion failed).

Sandusky was 41-323-5 rushing; Memphis 26-58-1. Sandusky was 2-5-26 passing; Memphis 2-4-64-1. Rushing for the red and black, Carter Krause was 15-155-2; Tyler Franzel 9-77-1; Wyatt Heberling 9-54-1; Chase Green 3-52-1; Kyle Guibord 1-4; Jackson Reinke 1-1.

Defensively for Sandusky, Mitchell Davis, Nick Leen and Kory Lambson all with 5 tackles.