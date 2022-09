Sandusky Tennis defeats Richmond, Does Well at Tourney

The Sandusky tennis team was at home on September 8, defeating Richmond, 8-0.

Singles:

No. 1 – Jonathan Wentzel, Sandusky def. Alexander Jones, Richmond, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 2 – Annie Ross, Sandusky def. Kaeden Griebe, Richmond, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 – Emma Minard, Sandusky won by default

No. 4 – Jacob Papp, Sandusky def. Cole Ruff, Richmond, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 – Caleb Minard and Carson Shampo, Sandusky def. Talan Pietrykowski and Michael Gall, Richmond, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 – Jackson Kartanys and Isabella Stoutenburg, Sandusky def. Lucas Vandenabeele and Nathan Gignac, Richmond, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 – Gabe Drabant and Christian Shuart, Sandusky, won by default

No. 4 – Abbey Thorp and Zachary Scribner, Sandusky, won by default

Sandusky Record: 4-0

Sandusky competed at the Armada Tournament last Saturday, finishing second, getting first or second place in seven of eight flights. Getting gold medals were Jackson Kartanys at #3 singles, and Isabella Stoutenburg and Logan Trepkowski with #4 doubles.