Parting Shot 9-14-2022 Edition

Burning Rubber: All that smoke had to come from somewhere, can you name the force that resists motion to create the temperatures needed for a burnout? If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: Lepidoptera: Insects of the order lepidoptera include butterflies and another type of dusty winged creature, can you name it? ANSWER: Moth. Bonnie Minard was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.