Brian Tweddle, DO was recently elected by the Medical Staff as the new Medical Director of Deckerville Community Hospital. He will provide administrative leadership and clinical direction for the hospital. He has been a part of the Emergency Room Staff for the past 3 years and has a passion for rural medicine as he grew up in a semi-rural area. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to work and help in a small community that makes everyone feel appreciated and valued!”, stated Dr. Tweddle.

Dr. Tweddle graduated from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, East Lansing and completed his Emergency Medicine residency at McLaren Oakland regional Medical Center, Pontiac. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry from Alma College.

He is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians, and the Emergency Medicine Residents Association.

Dr. Tweddle is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys spending time with his amazing wife of 16 years, his 2 sons and his daughter biking and conquering MTB trails, when possible. As a family they adore their 2 Golden Retrievers, a 15-year-old and a nine-month-old who are half-sisters. He is also a hobby craft beer brewer and collector.

“As a small rural hospital, we are pleased and fortunate to gave someone of Dr, Tweddle’s caliber as our Medical Director. With physicians like Dr. Tweddle leading our organization, we are getting the same quality of care and leadership that larger organizations have. We look forward to his leadership skills making us better for our patients and communities.”, shared Dan Babcock, CEO, United Healthcare Partners.