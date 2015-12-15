Sanilac County Right to Life Precious Baby Contest Winners Announced

Right to Life of Sanilac County would like to announce the winners of its 20th Annual Precious Baby Contest:

Waylon Grifka



First place and $150 is awarded to baby #11 Waylon Grifka, son of Nicholas & Katelyn Grifka of Peck, MI.

Ryker Haag



Second place and $75 goes to baby #28 Ryker Haag, son of Ryan Haag & Courtney Park of Deckerville, MI.

The Third place winner of $50 is baby #38 Lorelei Emerson, daughter of Ariana & Scott Emerson of Palms, MI.

Lorelai Emerson



The Fourth place winner is baby #30 Timothy Smith III, son of Tim & Abby Smith of Carsonville, MI, he wins $25.

Timothy Smith III



Honorable Mentions go to the following:

31 Evelyn Loomis

4 Don Boze IV

42 Aubree Dreher

20 Theodore Young

Congratulations to all the contestants, without parents that chose life, this contest would not be possible. Right to Life of Sanilac County thanks the many fairgoers, proud grandparents, parents, family members and friends that voted in the contest this year. It was a penny for a vote, and the top vote-getters were the winners. Profits from this contest will be donated to the following area agencies: The Sanilac County Baby Pantry in Sandusky, the Spero Pregnancy Center in Port Huron, and Positive Alternatives in Bad Axe & Caro. These area agencies help support pregnant mothers and mothers of young children.

The contest was held from Monday, August 7th through Saturday, August 12th and was displayed at the Right to Life fair booth during the Sanilac County 4-H Fair. There were 42 very precious contestants in this years’ contest. Please visit www.RTLSC.com for upcoming events and for info regarding the contest for next year. You can also view their page on Facebook, at Right to Life of Sanilac County.