LOCAL Scenes from 18th Annual Hogtown Run 5 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader The annual Hogtown Run was held this past weekend, with bikers from all around participating. The annual Hogtown Run, benefitting United Hospice Service, kicked off this past weekend and drove through downtown Marlette. The skeleton riding on the back of this hog is defying all odds by playing the harmonica without the use of his lips or tongue.