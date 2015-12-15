Morelli a Multi-Ribbon Winner in First Year

Anna Morelli proudly displays one of her blue ribbons earned for showing her goat, “Midnight.”

Anna Morelli, a student at Cros-Lex and fledgling ag exhibitor at the Sanilac County Youth and 4-H fair, earned her fair share of ribbons in her first year ever showing livestock.

Anna presented her chicken, named “Fog” (think foghorn leghorn), as well as her goat, “Midnight.”

Anna took home a first place ribbon for her goat’s breed and age group, reserve grand champion for a market goat, a sixth place ribbon for junior showmanship, and blue ribbon for Fog.

Anna had to say goodbye to Midnight but got permission from mom to adopt her blue ribbon chicken, Fog.

Anna pictured with her newly adopted best friend, “Fog.”