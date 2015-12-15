Nesbit Celebrates 100 Years with Friends and Family

Mary Ellen Nesbit with her five children.

Mary Ellen Nesbit gathered with friends and family at the Christensen Care AFC Home this past Saturday in Marlette. Mary’s sisters, Pat (91) from California, and Shirly (99) from Sandusky were both in attendance to bring in year 100 for Mary Ellen.

Mary Ellen Nesbit was born in Elmer on August 11th 1923 and was raised on the corner of M-19 and M-46. She has four sisters and one brother. Her family owned and ran the Sinclair gas station in Sandusky, where she met her husband William Nesbit. William took her on their first date to the county fair in Sandusky.



The pair married on August 16th 1950 and moved to the Nesbit family farm at the corner of M-46 and Juhl Rd. Mary Ellen was a teacher and worked at the Country Minard School on Moore Road.

The Nesbits raised five children who gave them six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mary Ellen resided on the family farm until 2020. Congratulations to Mary Ellen on passing the century mark!