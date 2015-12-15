12-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Robbery

On Thursday, August 10, 2023 at approximately 2:43 am Deputies were dispatched to a Breaking and Entering Alarm at the Speedy Q located at 2998 Main Street in the City of Marlette. Speedy Q employees off sight were able to access security cameras in the building and determined that a subject was inside. Upon the arrival of Deputies the suspect fled from the store and was not located after a brief foot pursuit.

Deputies and the Marlette Police Department were assisted on scene by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Marlette Police Department in a joint investigation into this incident received multiple tips. Through these tips and information investigators were able to identify a 12 year old subject and executed a search warrant in the City of Marlette.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. No further information nor the name of the involved juvenile party will be released at this time.

Anyone with information involving this incident are asked to please contact Detective/Sergeant Chris Kravitsky at 810-648-8360 or Chief Brian McGinnis at 989-635-2008.

At the conclusion of this investigation this matter will be referred to the Sanilac County Prosecutors Office for review and charging.

Information provided by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department and Marlette City Police Department.

