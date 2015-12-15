“Sister Cities” Now Playing at The Barn Theatre

Adults Only Show Opens at The Barn Theatre

This internationally-acclaimed dark comedy by Colette Freedman was both a critical and commercial smash in the United States and Europe, and tells the story of four estranged sisters who reunite for their mother’s alleged suicide.

Artistic, self-indulgent matriarch Mary, has married four different men and named her daughters after the location of their births. Mary focused her attentions on her men,spawning deep sibling rivalries now manifested in her bickering adult daughters when they return home and put together the pieces of their fractured lives. This play is for mature audiences only, and because of language and thematic content, is being presented at 8:00 p.m. at The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac on Friday and Saturday, August 18 and19. Reservations may be made by calling The Barn at 810 479-7739.

Christine Matkin, Isabella Smith-Corso, Carolyn Clinton, Samantha Jex and Martha Pennington rehearse a scene from The Barn Theatre’s new production, “Sister Cities”.