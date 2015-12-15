Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Supports SCCF with Fundraiser

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office showed continued support for the Sanilac County Community Foundation (SCCF) through their “No Shave December” fundraiser campaign.

Deputies from the county office raised money by pledging to not shave their facial hair during the month of December. Money was donated by deputies, staff, and members of the community. Together Sheriff Paul Rich and his team raised $325.00 for the SCCF Chief Dave Hall First Responders Fund!

The Chief Dave Hall First Responders Fund was established in memory of Dave Hall. Dave was dedicated to his profession as a law-enforcement officer, his community, his family and his friends. He served Sanilac County for 49 years as a member of the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Croswell Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and Peck Police Department. Dave’s duty as a first responder did not stop at the end of his shift; Dave was on duty day or night to serve his community.

This fund is to provide monies for education, training, or equipment needs of a department or another first responder agency.

The Chief Dave Hall First Responders Fund was established in 2021 and recently participated in the SCCF 2023 First Responders Grant Round where $18,863.50 was granted back into our community through nine local first responder agencies. The other Funds that participated in this grant round were Sefton-Leggett Legacy Fund, A.L. Degel / R.L. Shambarger First Responders Fund, and Donald & Diana Thomas First Responders Fund.

To learn more or support the Chief Dave Hall First Responders Fund, please visit the Sanilac County Community Foundation website (www.SanilacFoundation.org), or contact Joshua Robinson, SCCF Executive Director, at the Community Foundation office 810-648-3634.

Continue Reading