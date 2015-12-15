“Little Red Dress” Event Celebrates Women’s Health with Tremendous Success

Sanilac County, MI – The McKenzie Foundation Community Relations Committee proudly hosted the “Little Red Dress” Event on February 6, 2024, at the Stone Lodge in Port Sanilac. The event, which was sponsored in part by SEMCO Energy, aimed at raising awareness about women’s health, particularly concerning heart attacks and strokes, brought an overwhelming response from the community.

The warmth of being together as women and the excitement of being challenged to become champions of their own health filled the Stone Lodge as attendees enjoyed the presentations and visiting vendors throughout the evening. With free admission, the event offered a plethora of opportunities for guests to connect, learn, and unwind. It was also an opportunity for them to see renderings of the new hospital to be built in Sandusky, along with hearing about the services and certifications designed to meet the healthcare needs of the community. The event’s popularity was evident as registration exceeded capacity, with a waiting list formed to accommodate additional interest.

The keynote address by Dr. Vipin Khetarpal, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, shed light on crucial aspects of heart health, including prevention, symptom recognition, and treatment options. Additionally, the personal stories shared by two local women touched the hearts of attendees, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing women’s health issues.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the ‘Little Red Dress’ event,” said Melissa Anderson, Chair of the McKenzie Foundation Community Relations Committee. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together to prioritize women’s health and empower each other with knowledge and support. We would like to thank Dr. Khetarpal, Deanna Lester, and Jane McLane for sharing during the presentation, as well as the vendors who helped make the event such a success! And, of course, we want to give a special ‘thank you’ to the Stone Lodge for providing such a wonderful venue.”

Vendors present at the event included Sparked with a Purpose Permanent Jewelry, Massages with Charity Frenette, TH Fitness, Innergize Life Coaching, Warriors Wear Pink, Mary Kay with Patti O’Connor, Cosmetic Services with Nurse Practitioner Nicole Krosnicki, Great Lakes Counseling & Wellness Center, and Sanilac Intermediate School District Career Center Students providing hand waxing.

The success of the “Little Red Dress” Event underscores the significance of McKenzie’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and promote proactive measures for women’s health. The McKenzie Foundation remains committed to supporting initiatives that prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities. For more information about McKenzie Health System, visit www.McKenzieHealth.org. Photos from the event will be shared on the McKenzie Facebook page.

