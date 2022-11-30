A rambunctious American family buys a haunted old historic manor in England in 1897, complete with resident ghost! But the Otis family doesn’t mind…they don’t believe in ghosts. Sir Simon, the sporting spirit, tries to make life miserable and scare the Americans out of his home. But then the tables are turned, and the Americans strike back. He becomes terrorized by the children in the family. Feeling this is unfair, he enlists the aid of some ghost friends, Martin the Maniac, Lady Joan the Graveless, Harold the Horrid and Vampire Duchess. Life is hectic and zany around Canterville Chase until the real solution to the problem of the galloping ghost is discovered.

