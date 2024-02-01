The Lackowski Hanson Long Group Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award

Deckerville, Michigan – February, 9th 2024- The Lackowski Hanson Long Group a financial/private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, Inc in Deckerville, has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023.

The Lackowski Hanson Long Group was honored with this award because their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

As a Private Wealth Advisor/financial advisory, The Lackowski Hanson Long Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact William Lackowski at 810-376-4710 or visit the Ameriprise office at 3473 Main St, Deckerville, MI 48427.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for 130 years1. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs.

1Company founded June 29, 1894

The Client Experience Award is earned by a practice based on four measurable statistics that reflect the value of goal-based advice to our clients: Client Experience Rating; percentage of clients over a certain asset level in Advice Relationships; percentage of clients over a certain asset level with regular contact and, once the practice has exceeded a minimum amount of Net Flows, the percentage of Net Flows derived from Assets Under Management.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2024 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

File # 3438910.2 (Approved until 02/28/2026)

