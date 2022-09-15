Three Medals for Sandusky CC

The Sandusky Cross Country team competed at the Algonac Invitational on Saturday, September 10.

The ladies finished 8th of 14 Teams, without one of their top runner’s due to illness. The teams that beat Sandusky were all bigger schools.

Medalists were 9th place, Ally Jansen, 20:56; 11th place, Madeline Huysentruyt 21:18; 23rd place, Brooke Jansen 22:18. Other runner’s were 70th place, Eva Long 25:46; 84th place, Izzy Shuart 28:06;

103rd place, Gabby Beatty 33:20.

Sandusky had one male player, Bryce Reinke placed 66th, with a time of 20:32.