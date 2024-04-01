Thumb Dairy Banquet Planned

The 87th Annual Thumb Dairy Banquet is planned for Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at the Mi-Dahs Well Banquet Hall in Deckerville.

Andy Beningo, billed as one of the 40 best up and coming comedians in the country, will perform his stand-up act for entertainment.

Awards will be presented to dairy producers from Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair and Tuscola counties for superior milk quality, overall herd production, individual cow production, lifetime production, and largest improvements in production over the last five years.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Sanilac County MSU Extension Office. Questions may be directed to the planning committee via email at: thumbdairybanquet@gmail.com.

