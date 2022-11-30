Torp Retires; Others Promoted

The Sheriff’s Office has had a busy couple months following the announcement of Undersheriff Timothy Torp who has made the decision to retire on December 31st following a long and distinguished 45-year career in law enforcement. Torp who started his career in law enforcement while serving in the United States Air Force carried his passion for the job into the Civilian world when he was hired as a Corrections Deputy in 1977. Torp after attending the Michigan State Police Academy on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office transferred to the Road Patrol where he worked as a Road Deputy, Drug Task Force Investigator, Road Patrol Sergeant, and Lieutenant/Jail Administrator. Torp retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2003 after accepting a full-time position as the Deckerville Police Chief, however, his time with the Sheriff’s Office didn’t end with him retiring. Torp was tapped to again work at the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy/Court Officer assigned to the 24th Circuit Court following his 2015 retirement as police chief.

Following the 2020 election of Sheriff Paul D. Rich, Torp was selected by Sheriff elect Paul Rich to serve as his Undersheriff. “Undersheriff Torp has served the people of Sanilac County with great distinction for the past 45-years and I was honored to have him serve for the past two years as my Undersheriff.”- Sheriff Rich.

Torp’s story does not end with his retirement as Undersheriff as he has been asked to stay on part-time. Torp will be staying on as a part-time Deputy and will assist the office in conducting security studies for our local school districts, churches and business in addition to assisting with neighborhood watch and crime prevention programs.

New Undersheriff selected:

Sheriff Paul D. Rich is happy to announce that Lieutenant Nathan Smith a 25 year veteran of law enforcement spending 22 plus years with the Sheriff’s Office has been selected to become Undersheriff starting on January 1st. Smith throughout his career at the Sheriff’s Office has worked as a Uniform Services Deputy, Sergeant, Drug Task Force Investigator, K-9 Handler,

Detective/Sergeant and Uniform Services Division Lieutenant. Smith has both an Associates and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of Michigan State University’s Criminal Justice School of Staff and Command. “I am pleased to select Lieutenant Nathan Smith as my next Undersheriff. He has a great working knowledge of the law enforcement side of our office and I believe his experience will continue to help our office fulfill its mission to serve the citizens of Sanilac County.”-Sheriff Rich.

Uniform Services Division Lieutenant Promotion:

Sheriff Paul D. Rich is pleased to announce the promotion of Sergeant Micheal Moore to the rank of Uniform Services Division Lieutenant. Moore who holds an Associates and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2006. Moore has served as a Uniform Services Deputy, Drug Task Force Investigator, Sergeant and most recently as the Drug

Task Force Supervisor. Moore in his new role will oversee the operations of the Uniform Services Division which consists of patrol Deputies and Sergeants, Detective Bureau and the Records Bureau. Moore started his new duties on November 6th.

Uniform Services Division Sergeant Promotion:

Sheriff Paul D. Rich is pleased to announce the promotion of Deputy Joshua Horst to the rank of Uniform Services Division Sergeant. Horst holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2009. Horst has served as a Uniform Services Deputy,

Drug Task Force Investigator and a K-9 Handler. Horst in his new duties will serve as a shift commander. Horst officially started his new duties on November 6th.

“I have known both Lieutenant Moore and Sergeant Horst since they were children. I have watched them grow into great law enforcement officers and expect them both to do great things in the future as they continue to serve the people of Sanilac County.” – Sheriff Paul Rich

Information provided by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department.