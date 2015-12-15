Treat Yourself To A Relaxing Outdoor Evening

Port Sanilac, MI (May 24, 2023) – “Live from the Carriage Barn Stage” is an outdoor concert series being hosted by the Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) at the Sanilac County Museum. Tickets are now available for the first concert of the season: “Candlelight Concert with Brad Phillips,” scheduled for June 11 at 8:30pm.

Brad Phillips is an accomplished violinist, mandolinist, guitarist, vocalist, arranger, composer, songwriter, producer, sound designer, educator, and actor.

Enjoy this unique experience, outside and under the glow of candlelight.

$10 for members (discount code was emailed to members)

$20 for guests

A complimentary glass of wine is included in your ticket price.

Tickets are on sale now:

At eventbrite.com at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candlelight-concert-with-brad-phillips-tickets-642288922457

By calling the Museum office with your credit card info at 810.622.9946 (service fee applies)

By dropping a check or cash at the Museum

By mailing a check to SCHS ~ P.O.Box 158 ~ Port Sanilac, MI ~ 48469

This is a “rain or shine” event and no refunds will be issued.

The SCHS wishes to recognize Michigan Humanities as a generous financial sponsor of this event.

MORE ON BRAD PHILLIPS:

For more than 15 years, Brad served as a sideman for some of Michigan’s most prevalent singer/songwriter acts; from Jeff Daniels, to The Verve Pipe, to the Celtic-fusion super-group Millish. He’s also appeared with May Erlewine and Joshua Davis, and played violin for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Pat Metheny, and Iggy Pop and the Stooges. ​

Brad earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the U of M School of Music, Theatre & Dance, where he’s now on faculty as a lecturer in the department of Jazz & Contemporary Improvisation. Brad is also a resident artist at the Purple Rose Theatre Company, where he’s worked as a composer, sound designer, and actor.

“Brad Phillips is a consummate pro, a master at his craft and far too young to be both.”

—Jeff Daniels (Emmy Award–winning actor, playwright, musician, singer/songwriter).

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or on Facebook at “Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum”, or call the office at 810-622-9946.

