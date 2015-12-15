Troop Train Open House July 16

Tour to witness the renovation progress milestones

An event honoring the heroes that fought in World War II will be held on July 16, at the Sanilac County Historical Museum. Quite the day is planned to celebrate the Troop Train’s Preview.

Starting off, there will be a memorializing ceremony for our fallen heroes and veterans with a flag raising and echo taps at the Troop Train. Food will be available for purchase after the ceremony. Once your bellies are full, join in for a Speaker Presentation by Rick Beyer telling the story of the Ghost Army, (tickets available for purchase). Following the presentation, get ready to jump out of your seat to dance and enjoy the music played by Blue Water New Horizons Music Band.

Event schedule:

1:00 p.m. – Opening Preview of Pullman Train Car with Flag raising and Echo Taps

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Spam Burgers and Pulled Pork Sandwiches for sale by Kelly Joy from Farmer’s Kitchen, in addition to other authentic period food from the 1940s.

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Presentation Ghost Army by Rick Beyer in Barn Theater – $15 General, $10 for Members

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Blue Water New Horizons Music to play Swing Music (free)

There are a variety of activities to do at the museum this Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Join in honoring the heroes that fought in WWII by commemorating their legacy with the 1942 Army Troop Train Open House event!