Wolves Two Games from Share of League Title

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Varsity Wolves took on the Brown City Green Devils for a league contest last Thursday in Brown City. The Wolves jumped out to an early lead, running the score up to 5-0 by the third. Brown City was able to get one runner in during the fourth but Sandusky rallied for another eight runs by the sixth inning to secure the mercy: 13-1.

Jackson Kartanys was the big bat for the Wolves with three hits and four RBIs in the win. Daniel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Bowerman two hits and an RBI. Caleb Minard, Kory Lambson, Lukas Kursinsky, and Gabe Drabant each had an RBI and a hit. Barry Lester had a sacrifice RBI.

Tyler Franzel pitched game one, giving up just one hit and one run while striking out twelve.

Sandusky jumped out to an early lead again in the second contest, running the score up to 3-0 by the top of the third. The Green Devils answered back with three runs by the fourth inning but by then the Wolves had run the score up too much. Sandusky swept the Green Devils with a 13-3 win in game two.

Caleb Minard had three hits and two RBIs in game two. Barry Lester notched two hits and three RBIs. Kory Lambson and Peyton Bowerman each had two hits and two RBIs. John Minard and Jackson Reinke each had a hit and an RBI a piece. Tanner Taege, Jackson Kartanys and Tyler Franzel each had a hit in the win.

John Minard pitched all six innings for the Wolves in game two, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out twelve. The Wolves improved to 15-7 (8-0 GTC) with the pair of wins over the Green Devils.

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Ubly Monday night to take on the Bearcats for a potential clinching of the league title. Ubly took the lead in the first game, bringing home a run in the bottom of the second. Sandusky bounced back in the second two take a 2-1 lead. Ubly stole the lead back in the fourth and would hold it for the remainder of the contest. Sandusky took the loss in the first game 4-3.

Tyler Franzel pitched the bulk of game one, giving up three hits and four runs while striking out six.

Barry Lester led the Wolves from the batter’s box with a hit and two RBIs. Caleb Minard got on base twice with two hits. Kory Lambson and Peyton Bowerman each had a hit. Tyler Franzel had a sacrifice RBI.

Game two was a defensive showdown, with the Wolves on top of their game. Sandusky had zero fielding errors in game two, and pitcher John Minard gave up just four hits for two runs while striking out eight. Neither team brought a runner in until Sandusky managed to break the ice in the bottom of the fifth, bringing home two to take a 2-0 lead. The Bearcats scored two runners of their own in the top of the sixth but Sandusky responded with the game winning run in the bottom of the same inning.

Sandusky split the double header after taking game two: 3-2. Jackson Kartanys had two hits and an RBI in game two. Caleb Minard had two hits. Barry Lester and John Minard each had a hit in the win. Sandusky improved their record to 16-8 (9-1 GTC) after splitting with Ubly.

Ubly and Sandusky are tied for first place in the GTC East after trading blows Monday night. Sandusky has a shot to clinch at least a share of the league title if they can come away from next Monday’s matchup with Marlette unscathed.

Ubly must overcome Marlette and Harbor Beach to earn their share of the title. If both teams go undefeated for the remainder of their league matchups, they will be sharing the GTC league championship.