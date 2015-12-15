Sandusky Golf Keep Streak Alive

The Sandusky Wolves golf team traveled to Holly Meadows last Monday for a GTC E Jamboree hosted by Capac.

The Wolves took the win with a score of 161, 25 under the next closest team. Carson Shampo was the top golfer of the day, hitting a 38 on the day. Brandon Trepkowski shot a 39 and Kyle Guibord a 41. Lukas Franzel and Landon DeLong both shot 43’s and Braden Bender shot a 45.

The Sandusky Wolves traveled back to Holly Meadows again on Wednesday, for the Brown City Invitational.

The Wolves finished in second place with a score of 326. Brandon Trepkowski was the top golfer for Sandusky, shooting a 79 on the day. Landen DeLong and Carson Shampo both shot an 82. Kyle Guibord notched an 83 on the day and Logan Trepkowski an 84.

The Wolves hosted their final jamboree of the season at Woodland Hills last Friday. The Wolves struggled on the day but still managed to take fewer strokes than Ubly, besting them by just six strokes.

Sandusky finished the Woodland Hills Jamboree in first place with a 183 team score. Kyle Guibord was lower scorer of the day, shooting a 40. Carson Shampo shot a 46. Brandon Trepkowski shot a 48 and Logan Trepkowski shot a 49. Landen DeLong and Brenden Long both shot 50’s on the afternoon. The win extends Sandusky’s season streak in jamboree and dual meets to 27-0 for the year (23-0 GTC E). The win streak is now 67 straight over the course of the past few seasons. The Sandusky junior varsity also took first on Friday, defeating Ubly 188-222. Lukas Franzel shot a 41, Carter Krause, Braden Bender, and Nathan Flanagan shot 46’s on the day. Helena Long shot a 50 and Sophia Umbreit a 55.

The Wolves tackled their final jamboree of the season at Verona on Monday and are now preparing for the GTC 18 hole tournament on Wednesday May 24th and the Regional Tournament on May 31st. Both events will be hosted at Woodland Hills in Sandusky.

