Lady Eagles End Four Game Slide with Split at Home

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Lady Eagles softball team played All Saints, Capac and Mayville last week.

On Monday, they took two losses to All Saints, 14-15 and 2-17.

Libby Tank pitched game one, striking out 8, walking 9.

The girls had 12 hits in the game, with Shelby Flanagan getting 3 of them. She also had 2 runs and 3 rbi’s. Johanna Kubacki had 2 hits, 2 rbi’s and 3 runs; Aleyah Keinath 2 hits, 2 runs, 4 rbi’s; Libby Tank 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Alyssa Rudgers 1 hit, 1 run; Emma Baynton 1 run, 1 rbi; Sophia Buzzo 1 hit, 1 run; Emma Roberts 1 run. The Eagles sacored 1 in the second, 3 in the third, 9 in the fourth, 1 in the sixth.

In game two, the Lady Eagles were held scoreless, with All Saints scoring17 runs. The Eagles had 1 in both the first and second innings.

Aleyah Keinath took the loss, striking out 5, walking 5.

Getting hits for Deckerville were Aleyah Keinath and Alyssa Rudgers. Johanna Kubacki and Emma Salowitz both scored a run.

On Wednesday, the girls traveled to Capac, taking losses in both games.

In game one, the girls were defeated 1-6. Libby Tank took the loss, striking out 4, walking 4.

The girls had 3 hits in the game, Johanna Kubacki, Emma Roberts and Rebecca Boice (who scored the lone run in the third inning).

The girls lost game two, 2-21, scoring their 2 in the third.

Alyssa Rudgers pitched the first inning, walking 4. Aleyah Keinath finished the game, striking out 3, walking 4.

Aleyah Keinath had 2 hits in the game, with a run; Emma Salowitz had a hit and 2 rbi’s; and Johanna Kubacki and Emma Roberts, both had a hit.

The girls split at home on Thursday, when they defeated Mayville, 13-3 in game one, and lost 4-6 in the second game.

Libby Tank pitched game one, striking out 8, walking 3.

The girls were walked 5 times, aiding in the victory. Johanna Kubacki had 1 hit, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Shelby Flanagan 1 hit, 1 run; Aleyah Keinath 2 runs (on 3 walks); Libby Tank 1 rbi; Alyssa Rudgers 1 run, 1 rbi; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Emma Roberts 2 runs; Rebecca Boice 2 runs; Sophia Buzzo 1 rbi, 1 run.

The girls had a big first inning, scoring 8 runs, they added 3 in the second, and 1 in the third and fourth. Johanna Kubacki had 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Shelby Flanagan 1 hit, 1 run; Aleyah Keinath 2 runs; Libby Tank 1 rbi; Alyssa Rudgers 1 run, 1 rbi; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Emma Roberts 2 runs; Rebecca Boice 2 runs; Sophia Buzzo 1 run, 1 rbi.

Alyssa Rudgers pitched the first 1.1 innings of game two, striking out 1, waking 3. Libby Tank pitched 3.2 innings, striking out 3, walking 2.

The girls scored 1 run in the first, and 3 in the fourth.

Johanna Kubacki 2 hits, 1 run; Shelby Flanagan 1 hit; Libby Tank 1 hit, 1 run; Alyssa Rudgers 1 hit, 1 rbi; Emma Salowitz 1 hit, 1 run; Sophia Buzzo 1 run.