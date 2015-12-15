Marlette Softball on a Roll

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Marlette traveled to Harbor Beach on Tuesday to take on the Lady Pirates. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 5-0 lead by end of the second inning, and ran their score up to 9-2 before the end of the contest.

Dalaney Gage pitched all seven innings for Marlette, striking out an astounding 19 batters while giving up four hits and two runs. Hayley Hazen, Dalaney Gage, Autumn Klatzke and Emily Newland each had two hits for the Raiders, with Gage earning two RBIs and Newland earning three. Dalaney Gage was in the zone again in the second game, pitching seven perfect innings, giving up zero hits and striking out twelve more batters. Gage, Klatzke and Newland all had two hits again, with Newland and Klatzke each earning a pair of RBIs. Alyssa Hazen led the bats for the Red Raiders with three hits and three RBIs. Emmy Crane had two hits and an RBI.

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders traveled to Mayville last Wednesday to take on the Wildcats. Marlette jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and put down the Wildcats by the third inning 16-0. Hayley Hazen, Dalaney Gage and Megan Bartz each had two hits and two RBIs in the game.

The Red Raiders combined for 12 RBIs in the three-inning mercy. Marlette played the home team’s role in game two, batting in the bottom of the inning. Mayville managed to get on the board early, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Marlette rallied for 11 runs in the bottom of the first before running the score up to 22 runs by the fourth inning for the mercy. Dalaney Gage toed the rubber in game one, giving up zero hits and adding 10 strikeouts to her record-breaking season total. Marlette took game two 22-6. Dalaney Gage was the top hitter in game two with two hits and two RBIs.

The Red Raiders combined for just seven RBIs but errors and wild pitches from the Wildcats brought the remaining 15 runs home. Klatzke pitched all four innings, giving up three hits and six runs while striking out five. Dalaney Gage increased her strikeout total to 173 on the season after her impressive pitching performances in the last few games.

The Marlette Girls hosted Brown City at home Monday night for a GTC East double header. Marlette jumped out to an early lead in game one, shutting out the Green Devils entirely.

The Lady Red Raiders rallied for six runs in the shutout win. Dalaney Gage gave up just one hit in the contest while striking out seventeen. Autumn Klatzke was the big bat for Marlette in game one, earning two hits and two RBIs. Emily Newland had two hits and an RBI. Brooke Reber had two hits. Megan Bartz had a hit and RBI. Hayley and Alyssa Hazen, Payton Strickler and Dalaney Gage all had hits in the contest. Game two was scoreless until the third inning when Marlette broke the ice and brought home a run. Brown City answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third. Marlette answered back with a run in the top of the fifth but Brown City rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to eclipse the Red Raiders and split the double header.

Hayley Hazen, Megan Bartz, Emmy Crane, and Autumn Klatzke each had hits in the loss. Dalaney Gage had a hit and an RBI. Gage also pitched all six innings in game, giving up four hits and six runs while striking out 11.

Gage’s strikeout total eclipsed 200 after nearly striking out thirty batters between the two games.

The Red Raiders travel to Sandusky on Monday to take on the Lady Wolves before hosting Ubly at home on Friday. The game against the Bearcats will be Marlette’s last home game before the end of the season, so be sure to come out and support the team!