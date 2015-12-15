Eagles Fall to All Saints; Split with Mayville

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles baseball team traveled last Monday to take on Bay City All Saints, taking the loss.

In game one, the boys lost 1-11, scoring their lone run in the second inning.

Derek Osborne pitched the first 2 innings, striking out 3, walking 5. Ian Flanagan finished the game, striking out 2, walking 2.

Ian Flanagan had 1 hit in the game, scoring the run. Caden Franzel had 2 hits in the game.

All Saints scored 2 in the first, 8 in the second and 1 in the bottom of the third.

In game two, the boys lost 1-15, with Kris Kosal pitching 2.2 innings, striking out 4, walking 6. Parker Merriman pitched 1.1 innings, walking 3 and Chayse Lamont finished the game.

The Eagles scored their only run in the bottom of the first inning. All Saints scored 1 in the first, 5 in the second, 2 in the third, 6 in the fourth.

Chayse Lamont had a hit and scored the lone run for Deckerville. Kris Kosal had a hit and an rbi. Caden Franzel had 1 hit in the game.

On Wednesday, the boys traveled to Capac, taking on the Chiefs. They took the loss in game one, 4-9.

The Eagles scored 1 in the first inning and 3 in the top of the seventh. Capac had 7 runs in the bottom of the fourth and 2 in the fifth.

Evan Benjey pitched 4 innings, striking out 6, walking 4, Parker Merriman pitched 1 inning, striking out 1, walking 1, Chayse Lamont finished the game, striking out 1.

Parker Merriman had 2 hits in the game, with an rbi; Caden Franzel 2 hits; and Chayse Lamont and Colton Gibbs with a hit apiece.

On Thursday, the boys were at home, hosting Mayville. They won game one, 12-4, with Derek Osborne pitching 4 innings, striking out 5, walking 2.

The Eagles had 9 hits in the game, with Chayse Lamont getting 2 of them, along with 2 runs. Kris Kosal had 2 hits and an rbi, as did Derek Osborne. Kosal also had 2 runs in the game. Colton Gibbs had 2 runs in the game; Ian Flanagan 2 hits, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Caden Franzel 1 run, 1 rbi; Chase Innes 2 runs. Deckerville got all 12 of their runs in the bottom of the third. Mayville scored 2 in the second and 2 in the fourth.

Mayville took the nightcap, 8-0, scoring 2 in the first, 1 in the second and 5 in the third.

Ian Flanagan pitched 2.2 innings, striking out 5, walking 2. Parker Merriman finished the game, striking out 4, walking 1.

Getting hits for the Eagles were Chayse Lamont, Parker Merriman and Caden Franzel.