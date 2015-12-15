Hieber Receives Distinguished Award

Cheryl Hieber, Marketing Director for Deckerville Community Hospital (an affiliate of United Healthcare Partners), has been awarded the 2022 Sanilac County Champion of Hope by the Sanilac County Child Abuse Prevention Council (CAPC) Executive Board. CAPC’s mission and vision is to reduce the instance of child abuse in Sanilac County by increasing the public’s awareness about child abuse and advocate for child victims and their non-offending caregivers.

The Champion of Hope Award celebrates the efforts of an individual or organization that has been an extraordinary partner in child abuse prevention in Sanilac County. This champion has helped make connections where there were few and have helped victims of child maltreatment to believe that they can survive, heal, and thrive. Our Champion of Hope has helped others find their voice by modeling strength. Through their efforts, we are reminded that we are more than what has happened to us, that we each have intrinsic value, and that together we have a bright future. Due to the efforts of our champion, survivors and their allies have been empowered to access services.

“Cheryl was nominated by the CAPC staff for her passion and dedication to the mission of preventing child abuse and neglect in our community. She has supported our cause throughout the community, specifically supporting staff, attending special events, offering marketing advice, and consistently supporting our cause in her daily life as well as being an active member of the Executive team. With unanimous approval from her peers, we are honored to present this award to Cheryl. We are very thankful for her support and partnership.”, shares Bryant Wilke, Executive Director, Sanilac County Child Abuse Prevention Council.

Cheryl was presented with an engraved plaque which is displayed in the Sanilac County Child Advocacy Center, a gift certificate, and a plant.

“I am thankful to represent Deckerville Community Hospital, an organization that sees their mission as being more than physical healthcare which has given me the opportunity to work with some of the brightest and most accomplished leaders in our County who also have a vision for advocating for child victims. I cannot express how honored I am to be recognized by my peers in receiving this award. Thank you, Sanilac Child Abuse Prevention Council for this honor, “stated Hieber.

Angela McConnachie, CEO of United Healthcare Partners adds, “Cheryl has a passion for making our communities a better place and it shows in her dedication and commitment to the many organizations she serves.”

