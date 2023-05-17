Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

Parting Shot 5-17-23 Edition

8 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

what’s good for the goose is good for the gander: A goose is the female of the species, and a gander is the male of the species, but what do you call a large group of geese like the one shown here?
If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: Maple leaves: Shown above is a budding maple tree. The maple tree is the national tree of what country? ANSWER: Canada. Laurie Burns was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.

More Stories

Hieber Receives Distinguished Award

8 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky Golf Keep Streak Alive

8 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Wolves Two Games from Share of League Title

8 hours ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *