Parting Shot 5-17-23 Edition

what’s good for the goose is good for the gander: A goose is the female of the species, and a gander is the male of the species, but what do you call a large group of geese like the one shown here?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: Maple leaves: Shown above is a budding maple tree. The maple tree is the national tree of what country? ANSWER: Canada. Laurie Burns was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky.

Continue Reading