Lady Raiders Set Sights on District Championship

The Marlette Lady Red Raiders and the Sandusky Lady Wolves met in Sandusky last Tuesday for some volleyball action. The Red Raiders won in three sets: 25-21, 25-15, and 25-23. For Marlette,

Gabby Martinez had 12 kills and 3 blocks. Olivia Findlay had 11 kills and 13 digs. Adi Ruggles had 5 kills and 16 digs. Dalaney Gage had 15 digs and 3 aces. Emma Heussner had 27 assists.

The Lady Raiders faced off with Brown City at home last Thursday night. Marlette beat Brown City in four sets: 25-20, 14-25, 25-22, and 25-23. Gabby Martinez led the team with 14 kills. Olivia Findlay added 10 kills and two blocks. Lily Lemanski had five kills and an ace. Dalaney Gage had 17 digs and two aces. Emma Heussner had 23 assists, seven aces and two blocks.

The Lady Red Raiders will finish up their regular season with a home “Pink Out” game against Capac next Tuesday before heading to Peck for Districts the following week. The Lady Red Raiders are currently the favorites to take home their district title.