Marlette Runners Mark Personal Bests at Ubly Invite

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Ubly Cross Country Invitational was held on Wednesday, October 11. This course is another one that often produces fast times. Several thumb runners competed and received PR’s. In the girls race, Cros-Lex’s Ava Thompson completed

the course in 18:45. Fourth place went to teammate Morgan Newton who finished in 19:31. Seventh place went to Pyper Braun of Lakers, who ran a 20:02. Ninth place was claimed by Marlette’s Lily Lemanski finishing in a time of 20:11. Tenth place was Katie Sweeney of Ubly who finished in 20:16. Maddie Huysentruyt of Sandusky was 14th with a time of 20:48. Olivia Hooper and Aubrey Zarnke of Lakers placed 18th (21:01) and 20th (21:05). Nineteenth place went to Reece Wruble of Harbor Beach who finished in 21:03.

In the boys race, Caro’s Matthew Pattullo placed first with a time of 16:45. Second and third were claimed by Harbor Beach’s Brody Karg (16:50) and Matthew Pasiak (16:58). Ubly’s Utah Guza finished fourth with a time of 17:04. Cade Truemner and Evan Olsen of Lakers ran 17:13 (7th) and 17:19 (9th), respectively. Marlette’s Turlough Bennett finished eighth in a time of 17:18. Fourteenth place was claimed by Samuel Shatto of Harbor Beach with a time of 17:46. Konnor Olsen and Henry Hagg of Harbor Beach placed 15th (17:50) and 18th (18:00).