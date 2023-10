The Sandusky Girls Golf team finished the Regional tournament with a combined score of 416, led by Helena Long’s 94. The girls will head to the state finals in Bedford Valley on the 20th and 21st. (1.) Helena Long, Sr. – 94, (5.) Ruby Trepkowski – Jr. – 101, (6.) Sophia Umbreit, Sr. – 102, (35.) Makenzie Kreger – Jr. – 119, (57.) Eva Long, Soph – 147

Continue Reading