Deckerville Skunks Burton Atherton

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles hosted Burton Atherton last Friday at home. The Eagles wasted no time in stablishing their dominance, running in two touchdowns from 14 yards out thanks to Dylan Ball. One of two conversions were good and Deckerville carried a 14-0 lead into the second quarter. Dylan Ball ran in his third touchdown of the night in the second quarter, this time from four yards out. Hunter Garza fired a bomb downfield and found Logan Shanks for the 59 yard touchdown reception before the end of the half. Neither conversion was successful but the Eagles were able to force a safety to make up for two of the missing four points. The Eagles led 28-0 at the half. Dylan Ball was not doing with his scoring effort, and ran in two more touchdowns in the third quarter, one from 3 yards and one from 33 yards out to bring Ball’s touchdown total to five for the game. The Eagles shutout Burton Atherton, earning the steak dinner with a 42-0 throttling. Dylan Ball chewed up 328 yards on 42 carries for the night. Hunter Garza went 4-8 in the air for 116 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Logan Shanks had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. “Friday we played a pretty good game against Burton Atherton,” Stated Deckerville Head Coach Bill Brown “maybe one of the best games of the year offensively and defensively. Thursday’s game versus Peck will be a tough game. We just want to make sure that we’re getting better every day.” The Eagles improved to 6-2 (5-2 NCTL Stars) with the win over Burton-Atherton and have seemingly clinched a spot in the playoffs with their latest victory. Selection Sunday is this weekend so stay tuned to find out who Deckerville will be facing in the first round of the playoffs.