Eagles Best North Huron

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Volleyball team traveled to North Huron last Thursday night, besting North Huron in three sets: 25-23, 25-23, and 25-22. Johanna Kubacki had four kills, two assists, four aces, and thirteen digs. Mya Garza had 26 assists, one kill, three aces and 20 digs. Emma Salowitz had two kills, two aces and 19 digs. Libby Tank had seven kills. Danica Oldenburg had six kills, three aces, and two blocks. Brooke Barker had three aces and eleven digs. Emma Roberts had three kills, one block, and one assist. Maryanne Sanford had three kills and two blocks. Cassandra Trigger had thirteen digs. Alyssa Rudgers had five kills.The Deckerville squad only has a handful of matches left before the end of the regular season, including home games again Peck Thursday and Kingston next Tuesday. Deckerville’s final matchup of the regular season will be an away game at Mayville on the 26th. Deckerville is set to North Huron – Kinde for Districts just a few short days after their final game of the regular season.