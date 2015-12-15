Marlette Volleyball Wins Two

On Tuesday of last week, the Marlette Red Raiders took on Memphis, beating Memphis in three sets: 25-7, 25-17, 25-14. Gabby Martinez led the Lady Raiders with 16 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks. Olivia Findlay added 8 kills and 1 ace. Emma Heussner had 24 assists and 1 block. Adi Ruggles led the Raiders with 8 digs.

On Thursday Marlette faced off against Almont, securing the win in three sets: 25-19, 25-23, 25-23. Gabby Martinez led the Raiders with 16 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks. Abi Rohling added 7 kills. Emma Heussner had 28 assists, 4 aces and 1 block. Adi Ruggles had 11 digs and Dalaney Gage had 9. Marlette’s overall record improved to 18-8-1.

