Marlette Outguns Bad Axe

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Marlette Red Raiders traveled to Bad Axe Friday night to take on the Hatchets. Marlette struck first on a seven-yard touchdown run from Logan Malloy to break the ice with 8 minutes to go in the first quarter. Bad Axe had their backs against the wall when Trey Lester snuck in for the interception, running it back forty-seven yards for the score. Bad Axe answered with a touchdown of their own with four minutes to go in the half to cut the deficit to six.

Quintin Sartin ran in the touchdown from two yards out with two seconds to go in the half to give the Red Raiders a twelve point lead at halftime: 20-8. Marlette had enough of the Hatchets’ offense and shut them down for the rest of the game while adding three more scores of their own.

Quintin Sartin ran in another touchdown, this time from one yard out. Sartin found Westley Chapin deep for the 58 yard touchdown pass just before the end of the third quarter. Sartin then found Login Smith for an eleven-yard touchdown before the end of regulation, with Ryan Ramirez putting the PAT through the uprights after Marlette’s final score of the evening.

Marlette took the win 39-8 and improved to 5-2 overall (3-2 GTC East) with the victory over Bad Axe. The Red Raiders are squarely in the middle of the pack for playoff contention and there would have to be a massive shift in playoff points in order for the Red Raiders to be knocked out of playoff contention. The Raiders hope to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the Reese Rockets this Friday, before taking on Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes on the 20th.