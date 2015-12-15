Deckerville Bests Mayville

By Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville traveled to Mayville Friday night, looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Kingston last Saturday. Dylan Ball ran in the first score from 18 yards out and from then on it was off to the races for the Eagles. David Shanks caught a pass from Garza and ran it 39 yards into the end zone. Garza broke free for a fifteen yard touchdown run and then scampered for another 39 yard touchdown just moments later. Logan Shanks caught a Garza pass in the end zone from seven yards out and the final score of the game came from Ian Flanagan on a massive

52 yard touchdown pass from Hunter Garza. The Eagles ran the score up to 44-6 in a decisive victory over the Wildcats. Dylan Ball was the leading rusher in the contest with 30 carries for 199 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Garza had nine carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while throwing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Ian Flanagan had the most yards receiving for the Eagles, hauling in one pass for 52 yards and the touchdown. David Shanks had a 36 yard catch for the touchdown and Logan Shanks had a seven yard catch for the touchdown. Chayse Lamont had three catches for a total of 39 yards and Parker Merriman had one catch for 20 yards. The Eagles improve to 5-2 overall (4-2 NCTL Stars) with the win over Mayville, putting them squarely out of the race for first place in the NCTL Stars division but not out of contention for a playoff run. The Eagles are set to host Burton-Atherton for Deckerville’s homecoming festivities this Friday before finishing off the regular season in Peck on the 20th.