North Park XC Results

By Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

Several thumb runners competed at North Park in Harbor Beach on Saturday, October 7. The weather was perfect for running. The rain held off till the last race was over. In the girls race, the battle between Lakers and Ubly continued. Laker’s Pyper Braun placed first and Ubly’s Katie Sweeney placed second. Marlette’s Lily Lemanski placed fourth. Maddie Huysentruyt of Sandusky placed 5th and Chloe Ludwig of Marlette rounded out the top 25 finishers. Other local runners Eva Long and Vivienne Huysentruyt of Sandusky placed 26 and 28 respectively. While Marlette’s Magy Cox placed 29th. In the boys race, Harbor Beach’s Body Karg placed first. Turlough Bennnett and Luke Thomas of Marlette finished 6th and 12 respectively. Sebastian Seifferlein of Sandusky placed 13th. Nino Perna of Marlette finished 14th. Ryker Trowhill and Bryce Reinke of Sandusky finished 15th and 17th respectively. Collin Beck of Deckerville finished 21st. Caden Meyer and Cameron King of Marlette finished 22nd and 23rd respectively. While Logan Shanks of Deckerville rounded out the top 25. Other area runners who competed were Anthony Rosario of Marlette who finished 26th. Keegan Beck, Ethan Eugster, Leeland Lapp, Orion Beger, Justin Samples, Mario Romero, Ben Sanford, Logan Messing all of Deckerville finished 28, 31, 34, 35, 37, 39, 41, 42 respectively. Marlette’s Lucas Hascall finished with a season best of 29:20.